המפורסמות מספידות ובוכות על יו הפנר 

סלבס עולמי |
עודכן 08:30 29/09/2017
 
nana10 סלבס

מפריס הילטון לפמלה אנדרסון ועד סינדי קרופורד - כל היפות מתגעגעות למייסד פלייבוי שהלך לעולמו

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My favorite image of #Hef and I. His piercing manly stare that turned you instantly into everything female

A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on

 
 

הוא אמנם היה כבר בן 91, אבל חשבנו שהפלייבוי הנצחי יחה לנצח והוא לא. אולי זו הסיבה שהמפורסמות שהצטלמו לשערי מגזין הפלייבוי שלו, נפגשו איתו והפכו לחברותיו - ממאנות להכיר בידיעה שהוא מת. מפמלה אנדרסון ללינדזי לוהן ועד כריסטי ברינקלי - מצעד ההספדים של היפות ביותר.
 
 
 

#tbt @playboy #homage to #hughhefner @hughhefner ?????????????????? #thankyou syndicated to playboys all over the world ??

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
