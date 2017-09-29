שימושיצ'אט מזג האוויר אסטרולוגיה אינדקס מיני נענע10 מפות
המפורסמות מספידות ובוכות על יו הפנר
מפריס הילטון לפמלה אנדרסון ועד סינדי קרופורד - כל היפות מתגעגעות למייסד פלייבוי שהלך לעולמו
הוא אמנם היה כבר בן 91, אבל חשבנו שהפלייבוי הנצחי יחה לנצח והוא לא. אולי זו הסיבה שהמפורסמות שהצטלמו לשערי מגזין הפלייבוי שלו, נפגשו איתו והפכו לחברותיו - ממאנות להכיר בידיעה שהוא מת. מפמלה אנדרסון ללינדזי לוהן ועד כריסטי ברינקלי - מצעד ההספדים של היפות ביותר.
I"A lot of people go through life never quite understanding that if things aren't as wonderful as they should be, it's their own fault," Hefner Esquire. I was doing a lot of bathing suits at the time, so Playboy decided to put me in men's suits. I was actually the only one who dressed up for #playboy not strip down. #playboycover #hughhefner #rip #endofanera
R.I.P. Hugh Hefner ?? The American Icon who in 1953 introduced the world 2 Playboy mag and built the company into one of the most recognizable American Global brands in history , I am so grateful I had the opportunity to shoot many Playboy celebrity pictorials with u Hef?? thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness ????love u Hef #hughhefner #playboy #icon @playboy