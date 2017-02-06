שימושיצ'אט מזג האוויר אסטרולוגיה אינדקס מיני נענע10 מפות
איך נראות הבנות ההוליוודיות של שירלי ברנר?
היא חיה כבר שנים בהוליווד ואחר שהבינה שגל גדות גדולה עליה מטפחת שירלי ברנר את שתי בנותיה לתפקידים בסדרות ופרסומות
HAPPY BDAY to my 2 little ladies who were born 7 years and 1 day apart ????????. Mila - you are so kind, so gentle, compassionate, selfless, diligent, hard worker, meticulous, artistic , creative & ambitious . Juju (Journey) - your size is def not your size! you are full of life, a spitfire, strong and tough, a jokester, prankster, crass and bubbly & silly , everything comes effortlessly to you & also artistic & creative and even competitive! ????You two are LIFE! Beyond it all your both just so sweet and loving. You crack me up & put a smile on my face every day! . I thank God for sending me such 2 special beautiful souls, i am beyond #blessed to be your Mommy , its making me be a better human and bring my A game! and watch you become two very unique , strong , remarkable young women. Im enjoying this journey immensely, its a privilege and an honor to be your parent & so fun to spend these adventurous years with you . I am so proud of you & excited of whats to come for the rest of your precious little lives. Happy Happy. Now lets celebrate ???? ??by @toddvitti
שירלי ברנר, חיה כבר שנים בלוס אנג'לס ומנסה את מזלה במשחק והפקת סרטים. בחלק מהזמן זה עובד ובחלק השני לא כל כך, אבל בין לבין היא הקימה שם משפחה. ברנר, בת ה 38 נשואה לתסריטאי ולמפיק ברוס רובינשטיין, והם הורים לשתי בנות. הפעם האחרונה שברנר הייתה בתודעה שלנו היא לפני כמה שנים, כאשר השתתפה בסדרה "מחוברים".
בחשבון האינסטגרם שלה בשנה האחרונה נראה כי היא מנסה לדחוף את הבנות שלה לתחום המשחק והדוגמנות. אולי כי הבינה, שאם היא לא הולכת להיות גל גדות, אז ללפחות לבנות יש סיכוי.
בתה הבכורה מילה בת ה 12, הופיעה בכמה סדרות ובכמה פרסומות וגם הבת ג'ורני בת ה 5, עושה את דרכה בבטחה כדוגמנית. לפני כמה ימים חגגו שתי הבנות יום הולדת בהפרש של שבע שנים ויום. ברנר, העלתה את התמונה של השתיים עם ברכות מרגשות. שישה רק במזל.
Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself~ ??????? @officialjujubrener for GRACE GIRLS ???? @graceinlagirls @graceinladenim WINTER 2017 Campaign. ??by @michaelsanville ????by @veronica_nunez ??????by @makeupnatalie ??????by @lindseynolanstyling ??????by @caitlincraig24 #journeybrener #jujubrener #gracedenim #denim #jeans #kidsline #kidsfashion #begraceful #graceinla #grace #ad #campaign #catalogue #photography #kidmodel