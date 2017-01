בגיל 58: שרון סטון לוהטת בביקיני 

Dear Friends Today, Giving Tuesday we have an opportunity to give of ourselves. Let's forGive let's release the heaviest of our burdens and forGive. This does not mean we have to allow those we forGive back into our lives or closer. It only means we release the control of anger and pain over our lives. Let's let go and forGive and release that burden. Let's let it go today. Love Sharon. #GivingTuesday, #DoMore (?? @ellefr, photo:#JanWelters, MU: @missjobaker, Hair: @wendyiles_hair, Styling: @juliechanutbombard, C Dir: @germainchauveau)

